Goldman lifts oil price forecast to $135 for 2022, sees upside to $175
Mar. 08, 2022 USO, XLE, XOM, SHEL
- In a note from Goldman Tuesday, Analyst Damien Courvalin discussed the impact to oil markets from the war in Ukraine; as a result, the bank increased its base-case 2022 oil price forecast to $135 from $98.
- "Given Russia's key role in global energy supply, the global economy could soon be faced with one of the largest energy supply shocks ever," wrote Damien.
- Goldman's base-case price forecast assumes 1.6mb/d of Russian oil is removed from the seaborne market.
- In the note, Goldman details a scenario whereby 2/3rds of Russian seaborne exports are removed from global markets, under the scenario Goldman estimates oil prices rise to $175 in 2022.
- Investors in oil (NYSEARCA:USO) and oil producers like Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and others (NYSEARCA:XLE) are sure to be focused on energy sanctions and self sanctioning practices in coming days and weeks.
- Goldman's upside case and upside oil price target look remarkably similar to JPMorgan's call, which sees $185 Brent if Russian seaborne exports are sanctioned.