Bragg gets Ontario gaming-related supplier license
Mar. 08, 2022 8:38 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Bragg Gaming (NASDAQ:BRAG) said it is among the first iGaming suppliers to have gotten a license by the AGCO, the regulator responsible for the oversight of the modern open and regulated iGaming and sports betting market in Ontario.
- The license will allow BRAG to supply local iGaming and sports betting operators with its player account management platform, iGaming content and managed services when the market opens on Apr. 4.
- BRAG can now partner with iGaming operators to introduce its suite of titles from its in-house studios, as well as exclusive content from third-party content partners, to local players in the Canadian province when the market opens.