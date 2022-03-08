Biogen downgraded to hold at Stifel on questions on Alzheimer's therapy lecanemab
Mar. 08, 2022 8:41 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)ESALYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Stifel has downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to but from hold amidst several factors, notable concerns over the likelihood that Alzheimer's treatment lecanemab wins approval.
- The firm cut its price target to $223 from $304 (~8% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Paul Matteis said he sees ~30% chance that lecanemab wins approval, adding that he is not optimistic that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will change a draft coverage determination on narrow coverage for the company's marketed Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab).
- Matteis noted that his downgrade hinged on lecanemab. "Even after a big pullback, there could still be significant downside from here if lecanemab fails."
- In late September, Biogen (BIIB) and partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) began a rolling submission of a Biologics License Application for lecanemab.