Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +2.3% pre-market after saying it was awarded an extensive contract for drilling, completions and production services by TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) for its Tilenga onshore oil development in Uganda.

Schlumberger says the scope of the contract includes the provision of directional drilling services, upper completions, lower completions, artificial lift solutions and wellheads for the Tilenga development, which consists of six fields with up to 426 wells, to be developed across 31 wellpads.

Schlumberger surged 8% in Monday's trading after Bank of America said the stock's prior weakness was unwarranted, since the company will be under much less pressure to fully exit Russia given the "transactional nature" of its Russian business.