Cuentas stock gains on integration of Western Union's money transfer capabilities
Mar. 08, 2022 8:43 AM ETCUENBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock climbed 16.7% premarket after the firm said it integrated Western Union's domestic and international money transfer capabilities into its mobile banking app.
- Customers can now send money to 200 countries and territories via the Cuentas mobile app.
- Leveraging Western Union's global cross-border, cross-currency platform, customers can conveniently move money to friends and family almost anywhere across the world using the Cuentas mobile app.
- Once sent, receivers can pick up their remittance in cash at any Western Union retail location.
- The agreement harnesses Western Union's omnichannel cross-border money transfer capabilities with CUEN's mobile banking app for the Hispanic and Latino communities.