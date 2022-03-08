Betting that inflation and geopolitical concerns will continue to drive the sector higher, Bank of America said Tuesday that it is structurally bullish on energy-based exchange traded funds.

In making the call, the firm presented an investment framework built around inflation, income, and international strife. Jared Woodard, Investment & ETF Strategist at BofA, stated in a note that "a tight oil market and a commitment to shareholders suggests to us that energy ETFs are in the early stages of a secular uptrend."

BofA broke down its energy ETF focus area into four specific segments: energy majors, exploration & production ETFs, MLPs, and services & equipment funds.

Regarding the energy major ETFs, BofA placed its top pick with Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), saying the fund offers investors a full sector exposure. Moreover, the fund is +37.4% in 2022 and is the largest energy ETF with $38.9B assets under management.

Exploration and production ETFs are also poised to perform well, Bank of America argued, presenting its top pick as the smaller iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO), with $370M AUM. The firm stated, "we upgrade our view on oil & gas exploration & production ETFs from unfavorable to favorable."

BofA also gave a bullish opinion on MLP ETFs, with its top recommendation going towards the Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP). The firm contended that this ETF provides some of the best fundamental and technical scores in its group and has a below-average expense ratio of 0.40%.

Bank of America also spotlighted the services & equipment space, labeling its top pick as the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH). Oil and gas equipment and services companies provide supplies to various parts of the energy supply chain, and BofA sees this expanding in 2022.

"Our analysts expect rig counts to be around 650 by the end of 2022, up just over 100 rigs from the start of the year," BofA said.

While the above four funds are Bank of America’s top energy picks for each segment, there are many other funds that also find themselves experiencing topside moves such as (NYSEARCA:VDE), (NYSEARCA:IYE), (NYSEARCA:PXE), (NYSEARCA:XOP), (NYSEARCA:MLPX), (NYSEARCA:MLPA), (NYSEARCA:IEZ), and (NYSEARCA:XES).

Below is a chart of XLE, IEO, TPYP, and OIH and how they fared against each other so far in 2022.