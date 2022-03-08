Meta Platforms dips as Piper cuts price target, reiterates overweight rating

Mar. 08, 2022 8:45 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor41 Comments

Facebook Unveils Meta

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) shares dipped on Tuesday after investment firm Piper Sandler cut its price target on the Mark Zuckerberg-led company, noting that its advertising headwinds are likely to continue for the next several months.

Analyst Thomas Champion lowered his price target to $240 from $301, but reiterated the firm's overweight rating, noting that Meta's "dismal" first-quarter guidance was a result of a number of issues, including difficult pricing comparisons, impression headwinds and increased spending as the company transitions to being a metaverse-first company.

"The data suggests challenging post [App Tracking Transparency] compares continue till August," Champion wrote in a note to clients. "March / April looks particularly onerous."

Meta Platforms (FB) shares ticked lower to $187.15 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

In addition, the analyst pointed out that negatives to impressions include slowing daily active user growth, the re-opening of the global economy and more users shifting to Reels, which currently monetize at a lower rate than the company's other products.

Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley also cut its price target on Meta Platforms (FB), citing headwinds for monetization on Reels.

