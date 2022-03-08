BioNTech, Regeneron add lung cancer for studies on mRNA-based shot and Libtayo

Mar. 08, 2022

  • On Tuesday, German vaccine maker BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) to add advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for combination studies involving its mRNA-based cancer shot BNT116 and Libtayo.
  • A PD-1 inhibitor, Libtayo (cemiplimab), is being jointly developed by Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).
  • An mRNA-based cancer vaccine candidate based on BioNTech’s FixVac platform, BNT116, contains tumor-linked antigens frequently found in NSCLS.
  • The new partnership follows the existing agreements between BioNTech (BNTX) and Regeneron (REGN) for FixVac and Libtayo in melanoma and prostate cancer.
  • Regeneron (REGN) and BioNTech (BNTX) have agreed to equally share the development costs of the trials for the new indication.
  • Phase 1/2 clinical trials are planned for the therapeutic combination as a first-line option for NSCLC. Separately, BioNTech (BNTX) expects to run a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the combination across subpopulations with NSCLC.
  • The new collaboration comes at a time BioNTech (BNTX), the partner of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in the first U.S. authorized COVID-19 vaccine, attempts to widen its pipeline as the impact of the pandemic wanes.
