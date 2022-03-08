MariMed to acquire dispensary in Beverly, adding 2nd retail outlet in Massachusetts

Mar. 08, 2022 8:54 AM ETMariMed Inc. (MRMD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) is acquiring a provisional dispensary license from Green House Naturals LLC.
  • The dispensary will be in Beverly, a suburban city located on the north shore of the Boston metropolitan area.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The transaction will add a second retail location to MariMed’s vertically integrated cannabis operations in Massachusetts.
  • The company expects the Beverly dispensary will be operational during H2 2022.
  • MariMed also plans to develop a third adult use dispensary in 2022.
  • The company currently operates a dispensary in Middleborough and a 70K square-feett cultivation and processing facility in New Bedford, to which it expects to add 70K square-feet in 2023.
