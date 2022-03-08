Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P 500 trade mixed with U.S. expected to ban Russian energy imports

The stock market is trying to avoid another wave of selling Tuesday, but commodities prices are still causing worries.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.4%, S&P 500 (SP500) -0.1% and Dow (INDU) +0.2% are mixed following choppy trading in futures.

"There has been no whoosh/panic in the market but folks have definitely been selling. the 20 dma of NYSE volume crossed 5 billion shares yesterday," technical analyst Helene Meisler tweeted. "It's not like the 08 or 20 lows at 7 bil. But there has been a lot of de-risking going on."

Oil prices are climbing with the White House reportedly set to ban Russian energy imports without European partnership.

Other commodities are seeing wild price swings, such as nickel where a short squeeze halted trading on the London Metals Exchange.

"Nickel prices have divorced from reality," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan wrote. "Holders of sizeable short positions are realizing it is not a good time to be short. Such wild prices have limited economic effects, provided there are no banking casualties."

"Energy prices matter more, with the US considering banning Russian imports, Europe considering phasing out Russian imports, and Russia threatening to shut off supplies."

Rates are rising. The 10-year Treasury yield is up 10 basis points to 1.85% and the 2-year is up 4 basis points to 1.49%.

"For rates ... the two big events on the calendar this week are both taking place on Thursday, with the ECB’s decision as well as the US CPI reading for February, and previous occasions have had a sizeable influence on how markets are pricing in the monetary policy outlook," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid wrote.

