Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +2.2% pre-market after Jefferies upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $260 price target, raised from $215, saying the stock has historically been a strong hedge to commodity and general inflation.

"The Russia-Ukraine crisis has fundamentally altered global commodity markets and is likely to drive a decade of reinvestment, similar to what the world experienced in the 1970s... [setting] the stage for long-term outperformance by commodity related machinery names" such as CAT and Deere (NYSE:DE), which the firm rates as a Buy with a $450 PT.

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann does not expect much change in commodity market spending in the near term, but he expects "CAT's relative multiple to expand, similar to what we saw in the 1970s when CAT averaged more than 120% of the market multiple," compared with 80% currently.

Caterpillar has a highly cyclical business and a highly cyclical stock price, and historical patterns "suggest we are near the top of a cycle for Caterpillar stock," Cory Cramer wrote a month ago in a bearish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.