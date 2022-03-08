Lazard downgraded to Equalweight at Morgan Stanley on Europe M&A outlook

Mar. 08, 2022 9:00 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) stock slips 1.6% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalla downgrades the financial stock to Equalweight from Overweight as geopolitical turmoil expected to slow M&A activity in Europe.
  • And that's important for Lazard (LAZ), as M&A activity in Europe, makes up 35%-40% of the company's advisory revenue, Gosalla pointed out in a note to clients. "Two key drivers for M&A activity — forward growth and economic certainty — have deteriorated over the last few weeks," he said.
  • Morgan Stanley's European economists are expecting the Russian conflict to produce a stagflationary shock for the region and revised their 2022 GDP growth forecasts down 1 percentage point, Gosalla added.
  • While Lazard remains cheap, trading at 9x Morgan Stanley's revised 2022 EPS vs. its peers at 10-17x, the analyst prefers to stay on the sidelines in the absence of near-term catalysts.
  • SA Quant rating stands at Sell, with poor grades on momentum and revisions, in contrast with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, SA contributor Valkyrie Trading Society saw Lazard's (LAZ) advisory and asset management businesses as relatively resistant to market risks
