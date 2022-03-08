SPAC Endurance Acquisition gains on deal to take SatixFy public
Mar. 08, 2022 9:01 AM ETEndurance Acquisition Corp. (EDNC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- SPAC Endurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:EDNC) rose 1% in premarket trading after agreeing to take satellite chip company SatixFy public in a deal that will value the combined companies at about $813M.
- The combined entity will receive about $201M from Endurance’s trust account, including a $29M PIPE with investors including Sensegain Group and Antarctica Capital, according to a statement. The deal also includes a Committed Equity Facility of up to $75M rom CF Principal Investments LLC, a Cantor Fitzgerald affiliate. In addition, the company recently closed on a financial commitment of $55M from Francisco Partners.
- Rehovot, Israel-based SatixFy is a fabless semiconductor chip company providing products based on its own chipsets to satellite telecom companies including Telesat, OneWeb, Airbus and others.
- Barclays Capital is serving as the exclusive financial advisor and acting as capital markets advisor to SatixFy. Truist Securities is serving as financial advisor to Endurance and Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as capital markets advisor to Endurance.
- The news about the deal with SatixFY was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
- Recall in September Endurance Acquisition priced $200M IPO.