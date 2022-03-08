Revolve Group attracts a new bull with Stifel liking the long-term story

Mar. 08, 2022 9:03 AM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Stifel launched coverage of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) with a Buy rating after shares shed more than 28% this year. Looking down the road, the firm said it sees Revolve Group as leading a generational shift in fashion discovery.

Revolve Group (RVLV) is noted to be leveraging social media engagement, data-driven merchandising, and a capital-light business model to gain market share and spark the generational shift of fashion consumption in the $2.37 trillion global apparel market.

Stifel assigned a price target of $51 to RVLV to rep 28% upside potential for shares. The 52-week high for RVLV is $89.60. Shares of RVLV rose 0.25% premarket on Tuesday to $40.00.

Revolve Group is well liked on Wall Street with 14 Buy-equivalent or higher ratings stacking up against just 3 Hold-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.

