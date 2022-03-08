VBL Therapeutics gets safety committee nod to proceed with phase 3 ovarian cancer trial

Mar. 08, 2022

  • VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) said an independent data safety monitoring committee recommended to continue a phase 3 trial of its drug Ofra-vec to treat platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, following a review of data from 370 patients.
  • The company noted that enrollment in the phase 3 trial, dubbed OVAL, was completed with 409 patients enrolled at centers in the U.S., Europe, Israel and Japan.
  • The trial is evaluating a combination of ofra-vec (ofranergene obadevovec or VB-111) and paclitaxel agianst placebo plus paclitaxel. The study has two main goals — progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival.
  • The company expects to report top-line data related to PFS part in H2 this year, which is expected to support a regulatory approval application to the FDA.
