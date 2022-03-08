Tetra Tech acquires Axiom Data Science; terms undisclosed

Mar. 08, 2022 9:12 AM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) has acquired Anchorage, Alaska-based informatics and software development firm, Axiom Data Science.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Axiom specializes in the management and analysis of oceanic and ecological data associated with climate change. It conducts climate science modeling to help clients manage, integrate and visualize large-scale complex data sets that are essential to addressing climate change.
  • The acquisition expands Tetra Tech's advanced analytics capabilities in oceans and ecosystems. Axiom will join Tetra Tech's Government Services Group as part of the deal.
