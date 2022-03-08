Maverix Metals buys three royalties on Nevada gold projects

Mar. 08, 2022





Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) +5.3% pre-market after agreeing to acquire a package of three royalties on gold projects in Nevada from Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman LP for $5M.

Maverix says the properties have strong exploration and development potential for gold while providing immediate cash flow through advance royalty payments.

The company recently said to expects 32K-35K attributable gold equiv. oz. in FY 2022 at a 90% gross cash margin, with 99% of expected revenue derived from gold and silver.

Maverix is "one of the better ways to play the precious metals royalty space," given its "steady growth and enviable royalty pipeline," Taylor Dart writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

