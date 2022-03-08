Bill.com expands long-standing partnership with CPA.com
Mar. 08, 2022 9:13 AM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) said its unit Divvy was named CPA.com's new exclusive partner for expense management, corporate cards and spend management.
- This replaces the prior expense management solution with a new offering that will unite all bill payments, expense management and card spending in one solution.
- A key strategy in supporting CPA.com's updated client advisory services 2.0 framework, firms can now have the technology tools to provide more strategic counsel for clients.
- This move expands the partnership between CPA.com and BILL, CPA.com's exclusive partner for bill management since 2008.