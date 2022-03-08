Bill.com expands long-standing partnership with CPA.com

Mar. 08, 2022 9:13 AM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) said its unit Divvy was named CPA.com's new exclusive partner for expense management, corporate cards and spend management.
  • This replaces the prior expense management solution with a new offering that will unite all bill payments, expense management and card spending in one solution.
  • A key strategy in supporting CPA.com's updated client advisory services 2.0 framework, firms can now have the technology tools to provide more strategic counsel for clients.
  • This move expands the partnership between CPA.com and BILL, CPA.com's exclusive partner for bill management since 2008.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.