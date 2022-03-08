Bank of America consumer clients make $294B in payments in February

Mar. 08, 2022 9:21 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Bank of America Plaza

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Strong consumer payments and spending continued in February, with both metrics staying above prepandemic levels, Bank of America said in a statement.
  • The $294B in total consumer client payments last month increased 16% from February 2021, which had risen 5% from February 2020.
  • "Strong spending trends across a variety of sectors such as travel, restaurants, public transportation and gym memberships suggest more consumers are returning to the office and resuming more in-person activities," said Mary Hines Droesch, head of consumer and small business products, at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).
  • Combined credit and debit card spending reached $63B in February, up 21% from a year ago, but down from $65B in January.
  • Bank of America (BAC) clients' deposit balances totaled more than $1.4T at the end of February, up 15% Y/Y.
  • The strong spending comes on top of $335B that the bank's consumer clients paid in January
