Bullish reports February trading revenue ahead of SPAC deal closing
Mar. 08, 2022 9:23 AM ETFar Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Crypto-exchange company Bullish has reported annualized monthly trading revenue of $97M for Feb. 2022, three months after the platform launched.
- Average daily trading volume on the exchange was $213M.
- "The response that we’ve seen from institutions has been extremely encouraging.....We are looking forward to introducing additional tokens, enhancing and adding to the platform, and expanding our geographies to permitted jurisdictions during the remainder of 2022," said Michael Lau, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Sales of Bullish.
- The company is to go public in reverse merger deal with Far Peak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FPAC), a SPAC headed by ex-New York Stock Exchange President Thomas Farley. The deal will value Bullish at some $9B.
- Closing of this business combination is extended to May 9, 2022, from earlier Mar. 8, 2022.
- The company has named FPAC's David Bonanno as its incoming chief financial officer.