Mar. 08, 2022

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) +2.7% pre-market after agreeing to acquire Connecticut-based water distribution company Torrington Water (OTCPK:TORW) for ~$80M in common stock.

Eversource says the agreement's exchange ratio implies a $92.81/share price for Torrington, more than double Monday's $45.50 closing price, and Eversource plans to issue 885K-925K common shares upon the deal closing.

The acquisition will add 10,100 customers to the 226K customer base held by Eversource's Aquarion water distribution subsidiary.

Eversource shares recently were downgraded at Bank of America after the company cut its offshore wind profitability targets.

