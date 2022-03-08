TC BioPharm posts early study data for OmnImmune in acute myeloid leukemia

  • On Tuesday, TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP), a U.K.-based clinical-stage biotech, announced interim data from its Phase 1a/2b trial for TCB-002, OmnImmune in relapse/ refractory acute myeloid leukemia ("AML"). An experimental allogeneic cell therapy OmnImmune contains unmodified gamma delta T cells.
  • While seven patients in the study received the treatment, only four were evaluable for efficacy. In the low-dose cohort, one patient achieved MLFS (morphologic leukemia-free state) and another reached stable disease, which the company identified as “near complete response.”
  • In the higher dose cohort, 50% of the subjects achieved complete responses while one patient experienced progressive disease. Meanwhile, another indicated a “significantly” lower number of leukemia cells at Day 14.
  • OmnImmune also demonstrated a “good safety and tolerability profile” TC Biopharm (TCBP) said, adding that there were no concerns on product-related safety, graft vs host disease, or cytokine release syndrome. The company plans to disclose additional phase 2/3 data in H1 2022.
  • Currently, TC Biopharm (TCBP) ADRs have added ~3% in the pre-market.
  • The company made its public debut last month for ~$17.5M in gross proceeds.
