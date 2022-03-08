France's Orange (ORAN +2.1%) and MásMóvil Ibercom (OTCPK:MMBMF) have gone into exclusive merger talks, in the latest attempt to consolidate an ailing Spanish telecom market.

They're in talks to form a 50-50 joint venture co-controlled by both, a company with an enterprise value of €19.6 billion (about $21.3 billion) that would merge Spain's No. 2 market player (Orange) with the fourth-biggest in MásMóvil.

The No. 3 carrier is Vodafone (VOD -1.4%), and the top share is held by former monopoly Telefónica (TEF +2.8%). And a deal here would ding Vodafone: Just a few weeks ago, Vodafone Spain was hiring banks to represent it in talks over a potential acquisition by MásMóvil.

The carries combined have revenues of more than €7.5 billion, and the JV is seen bringing annual synergies of €450 million starting three years after closing.

The deal being negotiated between Orange and MásMóvil includes the right to trigger an initial public offering under key conditions, as well as a path-to-control right for Orange to consolidate the new company.

Orange in late January tapped Christel Heydemann as its new CEO, starting April 4.