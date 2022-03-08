Alternet Systems looks to expand initial $2M electric motorcycle order to $10M

Mar. 08, 2022 9:39 AM ETALYIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI) received and began fulfilling a $2M electric motorcycle order in Africa at the end of last year.
  • The order is expected to be reflected in ALYI's upcoming 2021 annual report.
  • ALYI targets increasing that initial order to $10M in 2022.
  • Last week, the company announced its new electric motorcycle taxi program, following which ALYI received a proposal for a substantial order in Nigeria.
  • Based on further developments with the new opportunity in Nigeria, ALYI management's confidence in reaching the 2022 $10M EV sales target is improved.
