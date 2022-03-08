Bank of America raises oil price forecast, slashes oil stock ratings

  • Bank of America's global oil team lifted oil price forecasts across the board, raising 2022 / 23 Brent forecasts to $110 / $95 from $85 / $75, respectively; the long-term price forecast was lifted from $60 to $70.
  • The bank sees risk of a spike to $150 Brent, on the back of war in Ukraine.
  • However, US analyst Doug Leggate is "disinclined to chase spot prices" writing that now is the time to rotate out of high-beta oil stocks, and into high-quality names and refiners.
  • Leggate downgraded Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), Occidental (NYSE:OXY), Northern Oil (NYSE:NOG), Conoco (NYSE:COP), Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG) and EOG (NYSE:EOG) to hold from buy in Tuesday's note.
  • Interestingly, the US analyst calls the environment a "golden age" for US refiners, as a pivot to bio-fuels has reduced capacity industry wide, and the crisis in Europe has raised operating costs for European competitors.
  • Doug upgrades Holly (NYSE:HFC), PBF (NYSE:PBF) and Delek (NYSE:DK) in Tuesday's note.
  • In Europe, analyst Christopher Kuplent upgrades Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) to buy, citing structurally higher natural gas prices in Europe.
