ZICIX to acquire controlling interest of CTIP-FII
Mar. 08, 2022 9:41 AM ETZicix Corporation (ZICX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Zicix Corporation (OTCPK:ZICX) has issued a Letter of Intent to New Jersey based CTIP First Investment (CTIP-FII) to acquire controlling shares of the company.
- CTIP-FII is engaged in the business of project development and project finance, currently focused on the development of government infrastructure in different countries across Africa and Latin America.
- CTIP-FII is about to sign a development contract to build a 150-bed hospital and medical school building in Uganda, with a project cost estimated at $84M.
- Additionally it is estimated to commence the construction of a main office building for a commercial bank in Monrovia, Liberia as well as the development of another hospital in the Revercess County, Liberia with a projected cost of $90M.