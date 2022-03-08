ZICIX to acquire controlling interest of CTIP-FII

Mar. 08, 2022 9:41 AM ETZicix Corporation (ZICX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Zicix Corporation (OTCPK:ZICX) has issued a Letter of Intent to New Jersey based CTIP First Investment (CTIP-FII) to acquire controlling shares of the company.
  • CTIP-FII is engaged in the business of project development and project finance, currently focused on the development of government infrastructure in different countries across Africa and Latin America.
  • CTIP-FII is about to sign a development contract to build a 150-bed hospital and medical school building in Uganda, with a project cost estimated at $84M.
  • Additionally it is estimated to commence the construction of a main office building for a commercial bank in Monrovia, Liberia as well as the development of another hospital in the Revercess County, Liberia with a projected cost of $90M.
