Rivian Automotive is in the spotlight with earnings day approaching

Rivian Automotive (RIVN +1.8%) is catching quite a bit of attention ahead of the company's earnings report on March 10.

Barclays reiterated Rivian with an Equal Weight rating, while lowering its price target to $47 from $115.

The firm warned on more pressure on Rivian due to cost inflation and production ramp.

"The optimist in us is hopeful for a relief rally once expectations are properly reset, but the pessimist in us tells us there’s more pain to come as consensus falls closer to our revised sales and margin forecasts."

Mizuho Americas also called out challenges with Rivian's production ramp, supply chain and pricing quandary in the near term.

"While the auto market is seeing multiple challenges globally, we take a look at RIVN investor concerns heading into earnings, including: 1) we believe consensus expectations of ~350 R1 Truck production/deliveries per week and ~400+ Amazon Delivery vehicle/qtr could LIKELY be challenging near-term, 2) Some recent disruptions with pricing, and supply chain and logistics headwinds."

The analyst team kept a Buy rating on RIVN on its view that the EV startup will be an eventual leader and pure-play in the fast-growing market.

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) are down 59% year-to-date and are off 77% from their post-IPO high. The company is one of the EV players facing a commodities pressure cooker.

