Ocuphire completes enrollment in pediatric patients study of Nyxol eye drops

Mar. 08, 2022 10:49 AM ETOcuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Macro shot of female eye, iris, cropped on black background, usable as creative background

Epiximages/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) said it completed enrollment in a study, dubbed MIRA-4, evaluating its eye drops Nyxol to reverse pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM) in 23 children aged 3-to-11 years old.
  • RM is an unusual dilation or widening of the pupils.
  • The company expects data from the trial in Q2.
  • MIRA-4 is part of a MIRA clinical program. In February, Ocuphire said it had completed enrollment in a phase 3 trial testing Nyxol in RM patients aged 18 and above and in children aged 12-17 years.
  • If successful, the company expects to submit marketing application for Nyxol to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late 2022.
