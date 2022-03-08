Ocuphire completes enrollment in pediatric patients study of Nyxol eye drops
Mar. 08, 2022 10:49 AM ETOcuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) said it completed enrollment in a study, dubbed MIRA-4, evaluating its eye drops Nyxol to reverse pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM) in 23 children aged 3-to-11 years old.
- RM is an unusual dilation or widening of the pupils.
- The company expects data from the trial in Q2.
- MIRA-4 is part of a MIRA clinical program. In February, Ocuphire said it had completed enrollment in a phase 3 trial testing Nyxol in RM patients aged 18 and above and in children aged 12-17 years.
- If successful, the company expects to submit marketing application for Nyxol to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late 2022.