Jack in the Box swallows up Del Taco
Mar. 08, 2022 9:53 AM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK), TACOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK -0.9%) closed on the $585M acquisition of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO).
- The company said Jack in the Box and Del Taco are now positioned as stronger QSR players with greater scale and the ability to enhance the guest experience while pursuing profitable growth.
- CEO update: "We have ambitious growth plans for our combined company, and we are excited for the many exciting opportunities ahead. Together, Jack in the Box and Del Taco will benefit from a stronger financial model, gaining greater scale to invest in digital and technology capabilities, and unit growth for both brands."