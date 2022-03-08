U.S. Well Services, Enservco soar in early trade; Nine Energy rallies after earnings

oil pumps on sunset

ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Small-cap oil-related stocks including U.S. Well Services (USWS +50.3%) and Enservco (ENSV +133.6%) open with spectacular gains, riding the wave of surging crude prices as the Biden administration reportedly will ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, gas and coal.

Nine Energy Service (NINE +90.3%) nearly doubles after Q4 revenues beat forecasts, and Vertex Energy (VTNR +24.3%) rallies to a six-month high after Q4 gross profit tripled from the year-earlier quarter.

Also showing strong early gains are Camber Energy (CEI +24.2%), U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG +87.2%), Superior Drilling Products (SDPI +16.7%), ChampionX (CHX +12%) and KLX Energy Services (KLXE +6.9%).

Houston American Energy (HUSA -15.7%) turns lower after skyrocketing by nearly 10x in Monday's trading, and Imperial Petroleum (IMPP -10.8%) is in the red after shares nearly tripled.

Indonesia Energy (INDO -23.3%) opens lower after climbing 50% on Monday and leading all energy sector stocks last week with a 240% increase.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.