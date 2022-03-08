U.S. Well Services, Enservco soar in early trade; Nine Energy rallies after earnings

Small-cap oil-related stocks including U.S. Well Services (USWS +50.3%) and Enservco (ENSV +133.6%) open with spectacular gains, riding the wave of surging crude prices as the Biden administration reportedly will ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, gas and coal.

Nine Energy Service (NINE +90.3%) nearly doubles after Q4 revenues beat forecasts, and Vertex Energy (VTNR +24.3%) rallies to a six-month high after Q4 gross profit tripled from the year-earlier quarter.

Also showing strong early gains are Camber Energy (CEI +24.2%), U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG +87.2%), Superior Drilling Products (SDPI +16.7%), ChampionX (CHX +12%) and KLX Energy Services (KLXE +6.9%).

Houston American Energy (HUSA -15.7%) turns lower after skyrocketing by nearly 10x in Monday's trading, and Imperial Petroleum (IMPP -10.8%) is in the red after shares nearly tripled.

Indonesia Energy (INDO -23.3%) opens lower after climbing 50% on Monday and leading all energy sector stocks last week with a 240% increase.