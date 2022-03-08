Oshkosh's McNeilus acquires CartSeeker curbside automation tech
Mar. 08, 2022 10:10 AM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, an Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) company, has acquired the CartSeeker curbside automation product from Eagle Vision Systems and Waterloo Controls.
- This investment in refuse collection vehicle automation advances McNeilus' innovation strategy of developing technology that move the waste industry forward.
- CartSeeker curbside automation is a patented AI-based recognition technology that identifies and locates curbside waste carts and helps automate the operation of the truck's robotic lift arm without joystick manipulation. The product will complement McNeilus' ongoing work with autonomy.