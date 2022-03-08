Verisk and Ford partner to provide insurance-ready car data in Europe
- Verisk (VRSK -0.6%) has announced partnership with Ford Motor (F -0.4%) to provide insurance-ready telematics data from connected Ford vehicles to insurers in Europe.
- The deal will see services running through The UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.
- Data is said to be available through Verisk's Data Insight Hub for usage-based insurers to assess the risk of a future claim based on individual’s driving behaviour and as part of a balanced framework of premium-rating factors.
- “We are delighted to extend our agreement with Verisk into Europe,” said Mark Harvey, director of business operations, Enterprise Connectivity, Ford of Europe. “Through their innovative analytics solutions, we are able to make sure that our customers receive the most accurate and budget-friendly insurance plan options, rewarding safe driving behaviour.”
