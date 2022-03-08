China pushing state-owned firms to buy Russian oil, gas metals assets

USA, Russia and China Chess Standoff

  • Beijing is in talks with state-owned enterprises "SOEs" regarding opportunities to scoop up Russian companies and assets, according to Bloomberg.
  • The news comes on the back of European and US firms announcing exits from Russian holdings, including BP's (NYSE:BP) sale of Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), Exxon's (NYSE:XOM) exit from Sakhalin, and Shell's (NYSE:SHEL) exit from a series of assets and joint ventures.
  • China's foreign minister Wang Yi said earlier this week that China-Russia ties remain "rock solid."
  • It was previously reported that Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) was a likely bidder for BP's (BP) ~20% equity stake in the Russian producer.
  • Western companies are in a difficult position, facing social and investor pressure to divest from Russia; selling assets at reduced prices to Russia does little to help investors, help Ukraine or hurt Russia; with China emerging as a likely buyer, it will be interesting to see if asset prices rise or Western companies re-think exit strategies.
