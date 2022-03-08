Investors rush into U.S-focused retail stocks amid Europe, commodities shock headlines

Mar. 08, 2022 10:26 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

The retail sector outperformed in early trading on Tuesday with investors taking some refuge from the European and commodities headline shocks in stock of retail chains that could benefit from strong employment and wage growth trends in the U.S.

Some of the retail stocks that showed small gains on a down overall market day included Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) +3.99%, Gap (NYSE:GPS) +3.62%, Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) +3.31%, Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) +2.75%, Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) +2.57%, Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) +2.46%, Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) +1.95%, Ultra Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) +1.93%, Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) +1.01%, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) +0.95%, Target (NYSE:TGT) +0.88%, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) +0.15%.

A notable laggard in the sector is Walmart (WMT -0.8%), perhaps due to its international exposure.

