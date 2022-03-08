With inflation top of mind for consumers and investors, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE -4.3%) is introducing the ICE U.S. Dollar Inflation Expectations Index family to help in investors and policymakers gauge future inflation expectations.

The index family, part of ICE Benchmark Administration Ltd., will calculate index settings from price/yield data from Treasury Inflation Protected Securities; Treasury bills, notes and bonds; and the inflation-linked swaps markets. IBA will then create a blended inflation curve from which forward, implied inflation expectations can be calculated.

The index family will provide daily market implied inflation expectations over three time horizons — over the next 12 months; expected longer term (five-year) inflation one year forward; and expected longer term (five-year) inflation five years forward.

"Inflation expectations are crucial to financial markets and to policy makers, and our inflation index family is designed to help stakeholders with their investment and risk management decision making," said Tim Bowler, president of ICE Benchmark Administration.

IBA will publish daily, indicative U.S. Dollar Inflation Expectations Index values at approximately 8:00 AM New York time on its website for an initial feedback period.

Core consumer inflation rose 5.2% Y/Y in January. Last month, Consumer sentiment dropped to a decade-low as inflation expectations rose