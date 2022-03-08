Comscore, WideOrbit expand partnership on automated TV ad market

Mar. 08, 2022

  • Comscore (SCOR +5.1%) has expanded a partnership with WideOrbit aimed at powering next-generation automated linear TV ad buying and selling.
  • WideOrbit is introducing Comscore TV information into its automated TV transactions and audience targeting across markets and demographics.
  • The partnership will ease automated buying/selling of ad inventory from more than 1,700 local TV stations across 210 markets, with more than 65 agencies, brands and demand-side platforms getting access through WideOrbit's WO Marketplace sell-side platform.
  • That will allow advertisers to pursue a specific number of impressions in a market and/or a daypart, rather than specific program buys, and it allows reach to more than 96% of U.S. TV households.
