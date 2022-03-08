Aldeyra Therapeutics starts phase 2 trial of ADX-2191 to treat rare eye disorders
Mar. 08, 2022 11:05 AM ETAldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) began a phase 2 trial of its drug candidate ADX-2191 to treat retinitis pigmentosa (RP) a group of rare genetic eye diseases.
- The company said RP, which affects an estimated 82K-11K people in the U.S., currently has no approved treatments.
- The trial is expected to enroll eight patients, with four people receiving monthly and four patients receiving twice-monthly intravitreal injections of ADX-2191 over three months.
- The company expects to report results from the study in H2 2022.