Ant Group initial public offering is said to be delayed indefinitely amid China's crackdown on the tech industry.

Bankers who last fall discussed a possible Hong Kong-based IPO of the fintech company in the second half of this year or in early 2023 are now saying an IPO is off the table, according to a report from The Information.

The report comes after Ant Group major investor Warburg Pincus last year cut its valuation for the Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) fintech unit by 15% to below $200B. Reuters reported in October that Ant Group was forming a personal credit scoring JV in an attempt to get its IPO back on track.

Late in 2020, Ant was preparing for a record-setting $34.5B dual-listed IPO when regulators pulled the offering days before the listing. The company was said to be valued at $315B at the time. Beijing was concerned about tech company overreach and the lack of regulations surrounding their financial products.

Ant Group (BABA) director Fred Hu told Nikkei in July that he expected that the company would be able to resume its suspended IPO "before too long."

Ant Group was ordered by Chinese regulators to restructure into a financial holding company, and Alibaba (BABA) had to pay a record $2.75B antitrust fine in April.