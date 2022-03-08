Avid Technology expands U.S. media distribution through Adistec partnership
Mar. 08, 2022 10:50 AM ETAvid Technology, Inc. (AVID)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Avid Technology (AVID -0.8%) has announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with Adistec into the U.S. market for audio and video content production technologies.
- Adistec is a value-added distributor of datacenter, networking and security solutions, specializing in the discrete business and technology requirements
- "Our progress with Adistec in Latin America has been very encouraging and we look forward to extending the benefit of this alliance to Avid’s U.S. partner network and clients," said Avid’s Chief Revenue Officer Tom Cordiner.
