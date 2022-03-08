Indonesia, the world's largest exporter of coal, set to curtail supplies
Mar. 08, 2022 10:56 AM ETCEIX, BTUBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Chairman of the Indonesia Coal Mining Association said Tuesday, "there is potential for a disruption like what happened in January...we just assume they’re going to stop exports again" according to Bloomberg.
- Restrictions on overseas thermal coal sales would ensure local power plants have sufficient supplies, but would exacerbate global shortages.
- The news comes as benchmark thermal coal prices around the world sit at record levels:
- Indonesia, which accounts for ~40% of the global seaborne thermal coal market, sent a shockwave through energy markets earlier this year, when the Country announced a temporary halt to exports in January.
- US producers of thermal coal sell a majority of their volumes to domestic utilities at contract prices; however, names like Peabody (NYSE:BTU) and CONSOL (NYSE:CEIX) sell a portion of volume on the seaborne market and are likely to benefit from sustained higher prices on the back of Indonesian curtailments.