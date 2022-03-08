Inspirato stock tumbles 35%, but still 65% above market debut

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock sank 35% in morning action Tuesday, but was still up 65% since the luxury travel company merged with SPAC Thayer Ventures on Feb. 14.

Shares of Inspirato last changed hands at $17.29 at approximately 10:20 a.m. ET. The stock opened at $27.80 before plunging.

Inspirato shares soared during their market debut on Feb. 14, opening at $10.51 to hit a session high of $16 before closing at $11.12. The stock rocketed again a few days later, hitting a 52-week high of $108 on Feb. 17.

Inspirato operates a subscription luxury travel service that allows subscribers to book trips through its network of upscale hotels and managed vacation homes. The company offers trips to more than 240 destinations worldwide.

