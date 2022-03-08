Endra Life Sciences gets US patent for liver disease monitoring system TAEUS
Mar. 08, 2022 11:22 AM ETENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Endra Life Sciences (NDRA -1.6%) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a new patent related to its Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) system.
- TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH).
- The company said the U.S. Patent No. 11266314 titled 'Method and System for Determining a Material Type of an Object of Interest' protects its method and system for determining a material type by utilizing TAEUS.
- Endra noted that the patent, the company's 24th in the U.S., has potential applications beyond liver measurements and even outside the human body.
- In addition, the company said that the patent serves as the parent patent for current patent applications being prosecuted in China and Europe.