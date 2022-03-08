Endra Life Sciences gets US patent for liver disease monitoring system TAEUS

Mar. 08, 2022 11:22 AM ETENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Business woman signs a patent. Intellectual property protection concept. Patent attorney.

Irina Vodneva/iStock via Getty Images

  • Endra Life Sciences (NDRA -1.6%) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a new patent related to its Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) system.
  • TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH).
  • The company said the U.S. Patent No. 11266314 titled 'Method and System for Determining a Material Type of an Object of Interest' protects its method and system for determining a material type by utilizing TAEUS.
  • Endra noted that the patent, the company's 24th in the U.S., has potential applications beyond liver measurements and even outside the human body.
  • In addition, the company said that the patent serves as the parent patent for current patent applications being prosecuted in China and Europe.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.