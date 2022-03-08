Campbell Soup Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2022 11:26 AM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.25B (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.