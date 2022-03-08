Johnson & Johnson inks deal with Aspen as COVID-19 vaccine makers focus on Africa
Mar. 08, 2022
- Johnson & Johson (NYSE:JNJ) became the latest COVID-19 vaccine maker to focus on the African continent. The U.S. pharma giant has joined hands with a subsidiary of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (OTCPK:APNHY) (OTCPK:APNHF) for an Aspen-branded COVID-19 vaccine.
- Aspen SA Operations of Aspen Pharmacare (OTCPK:APNHY) and Janssen Pharmaceuticals of J&J (JNJ) have concluded the deal to manufacture and commercialize the vaccine known as “Aspenovax” throughout Africa, South-African pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday.
- Per the terms, Aspen is set to manufacture the finished product using the drug substance supplied by J&J (JNJ). The agreement is expected to last until Dec. 31, 2026, with potential expansion to include new vaccine versions, such as those targeted at new variants or different formulations for boosters.
- Recently, the vaccine makers have increasingly focused on Africa, where only about 13% of the total population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to ~56% globally, according to Our World in Data.
- On Monday, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced an agreement with Kenya to build its first mRNA manufacturing facility in Africa. The site is expected to fill doses of its COVID-19 vaccine as early as 2023, the company said.
- Last month, rival BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) unveiled plans to establish its first mRNA manufacturing facility in Africa in mid-2022.