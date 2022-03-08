Thor Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2022 11:29 AM ETThor Industries, Inc. (THO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Thor (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.34 (+40.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.53B (+29.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, THO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.