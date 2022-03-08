Vera Bradley Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2022 11:30 AM ET
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $155.43M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.