Vera Bradley Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Mar. 08, 2022 11:30 AM ETVera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $155.43M (+9.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, VRA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
