Embraer Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2022 11:32 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+257.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (-18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ERJ has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.