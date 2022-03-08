Morgan Stanley (MS -1.2%) chief James Gorman isn't backing off from his push to get employees back into the office, and that's just fine with New York City mayor Eric Adams, who's urging bankers to come back into the city.

The reports of record number of workers quitting their jobs aren't affecting Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) much, Gorman said at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney, Bloomberg reported. Relatively few employees left the bank since the pandemic, and the company received about 500K job applications last year, he said.

Those who have started going back to restaurants should also be heading back to the office, Gorman said, especially if you want a career. Being in the office, around other people, helps workers to develop career skills, and that can't be done over a computer screen, he said. "My job running a company is to make sure that we train and develop our employees as professionals to do the job we need them to do," Gorman said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Adams visited Goldman Sachs's (GS -0.8%) headquarters on Monday and spoke about the importance of going back into the office to bolster small businesses in New York City, Bloomberg reported. After the meeting, Adams said the bank is "up to a couple thousand employees" working in-person at the offices, "a far cry from before."

New York metro area office occupancy has risen to 33.8% as of March 2, according to Kastle Systems' count of card swipes at office buildings.

Office REITs that would benefit workers returning to NYC offices include: Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT +0.4%), SL Green (SLG +1.0%), Paramount Group (PGRE -0.5%), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO +1.8%), and Boston Properties (BXP +0.4%).

