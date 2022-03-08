United Natural Foods Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2022 11:34 AM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.17B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNFI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.