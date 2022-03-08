Children's Place Retail Stores Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 08, 2022 11:36 AM ETThe Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.85 (+182.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $537.73M (+13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PLCE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.